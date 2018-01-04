Bella Hadid Shows Off Super Long Legs For Sexy Giuseppe Zanotti Campaign

Look at those legs! Bella Hadid is showing off her long, strong stems in a new shoe campaign. See the sexy pics here!

Bella Hadid, 21, is the new face of the Giuseppe Zanotti Spring / Summer 2018 shoe campaign. She was previously featured in their Fall 2017 campaign. This new ad series was shot by photographers Mert Alas and Marcus Piggott. There are also images featuring model Kit Butler. It shows off Bella’s mile-long legs — super sexy!

“This campaign really represents the authentic energy of the brand — modern, sensual, powerful,” designer Giuseppe Zanotti told our sister site Footwear News. “And then there’s Bella, back for a second season, who brings with her a rock-and-roll attitude that’s also playful and seductive. The overall effect is compelling, contemporary, arresting.”

The Victoria’s Secret model is wearing a very high-cut black bodysuit in the images, showing off her legs, as well as her cleavage. In one shot, she’s wearing a black leather jacket, and throughout, a variety of sexy sandals. One design is the “Eliza,” a pearl-covered slingback heel. Another look is the “Agnes” — a neon green, neoprene look that travels up her ankle. The “Aleesha” is a black scrappy sandal with a shimmering gold snake wrapped around one ankle — we bet Taylor Swift would love that serpent reference!

The sexiest look is a black leather knee-high boot with zippers and buckles wrapping her legs — very biker chick. Click through the gallery to see all the sexy pics of Bella and Kit modeling the shoes!

