Did Arie Really Spoil ‘The Bachelor’? Why He’s Urging Fans To Keep Watching

In our EXCLUSIVE interview with Arie Luyendyk Jr., he tells fans why they should ignore the ‘spoilers’ out there and keep watching his season of ‘The Bachelor.’ Watch here!

Like with every season of The Bachelor, season 22 has been plagued by spoilers online — there’s even a theory going around that the Bachelor himself, Arie Luyendyk Jr., accidentally gave away how the show ends via a social media post! However, when we caught up with Arie, he explained that it’s important for fans to watch the season as a whole, even if they believe the spoilers. “I want everyone to watch and enjoy it and share along with the journey,” he explained to HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY. “And not know what’s going to happen. I hope that everyone just watches along.”

Even if you do think you know the ending, there’s so much more to the season and show than just the winner — don’t you want to see how Arie came to that decision!? Of course, Arie wouldn’t tell us if any of the buzzed-about spoilers were correct, but he did admit that it’s been “so hard” to keep things a secret. “I’m the type of person that just loves to share everything that’s going on,” he added. “So it’s really hard to just kind of be charismatic and normal and have a normal conversation without feeling like I’m withholding. It’s difficult.”

On the season premiere of The Bachelor on Jan. 1, Arie met 29 gorgeous women who were all vying for his heart. He gave single mom, Chelsea, his first impression rose, and eliminated eight ladies during the first rose ceremony. Next week, he’ll start going on his one-on-one and group dates, and by the end of the season, he’ll hopefully have a fiancee! We’ll be watching!

HollywoodLifers, will you keep watching Arie’s season of The Bachelor?