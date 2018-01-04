Tiny & T.I. Ready To Return To ‘Family Hustle’ Reality Show Now That Divorce Is Off

T.I. and Tiny are back on track and their reality show may be too! The couple, who recently called off their divorce, is ready to jump back in front of the cameras of ‘The Family Hustle’! But, they need to work out a few things first…

Dreams really do come true! — Tameka “Tiny” Harris, 42, and T.I., 37, are ready for the hustle, again. “They’ve been discussing the return of their reality show [The Family Hustle] and they are totally open to it,” a source close to the couple tells HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY. “It has been a part of their lives for almost 7 years now and they love it. They have a lot of fun sharing their family life with their fans and are willing to do it again.”

However, the couple — who we learned recently called off their divorce — have some kinks to work out before they can fully commit to a reality show. “They are both super busy with several projects which require lots of travel, so one of the main issues they are dealing with is timing,” the insider says. “They are in a good, healthy place in their relationship so now it is a matter of when they will be together to let the cameras in on their life.” As for when we may see some Family Hustle again? — Our source reveals, “T.I. has been clear to Tiny, telling her, ‘Let’s do it again,’ so it will probably be sooner rather than later since they are both down with it.”

Tip and Tiny starred in Vh1’s The Family Hustle for six seasons from December 2011—May 2017. The show’s 100th and final episode aired on May 29, with a celebratory wrap party which featured T.I., Tiny and their entire family. Many speculated the show ended because of their crumbling relationship. However, things didn’t seem to end the way critics thought. So, finger’s crossed the hustle comes back for a definite seventh season!

As we previously reported, T.I. and Tiny’s divorce is currently on hold, and has been for quite some time. The rapper and Xscape singer have been getting along quite nicely, and they’ve been co-parenting flawlessly throughout their ups and downs. Tiny originally filed for divorce back in December 2016, but they never went through with the legal docs. In fact, their relationship has only gotten better ever since. T.I. recently made an on-stage appearance at one of Xscape’s tour stops in Atlanta, where he got the crowd riled up when he slapped Tiny’s booty.

HollywoodLifers, do you want T.I. and Tiny to return to TV?