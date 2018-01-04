Angelina Jolie Refuses To ‘Shy Away’ from Jennifer Aniston at Golden Globes If They Run Into Each Other

Angelina Jolie isn’t worried about that potential awkward run-in with Jennifer Aniston at the Golden Globes! And if it happens she’s going to be totally chill!

Three’s not much that can shake Angelina Jolie. The effortlessly cool actress, 42, is gearing up to present at the 2018 Golden Globe Awards on January 2, and it turns out that her former romantic rival, Jennifer Aniston, is doing the same thing. Everyone (us included) is freaking out about a potentially awkward run-in between the two women, or even a confrontation. Don’t count on it, an insider tells HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY. At least, not on Angelina’s end!

“Angelina is aware that Jennifer’s going to be presenting at the Globes too,” the insider told us EXCLUSIVELY. “It’s not a shock. She had the option to back out but she chose not to — she doesn’t feel the need to shy away from Jennifer. But don’t expect her to make any sort of scene. The last thing she wants is some epic World War 3 with Brad’s ex at the Golden Globes.”

Good to know. After all, the Golden Globe Awards this year are about women banding together. In light of the recent sexual harassment and abuse revelations in Hollywood, famous women in the entertainment industry have started the Time’s Up campaign. They’re standing in solidarity and donating money to those who don’t have their resources to combat misconduct from employers. They’re also wearing black on the red carpet as a form of silent protest! You can expect both Jennifer and Angelina to be part of that pack on Globes night. Still — it’s going to be interesting if Jen and Angie actually see each other. We’re such they have plenty to talk about * cough Brad *.

