Golden Globes 2018: Who’s Hosting & Everything Else You Need To Know

It’s almost time for the big show! Here’s everything you need to know about the 2018 Golden Globe Awards before they air.

The 2018 Golden Globe Awards will air LIVE on Sunday, January 7 from the Beverly Hilton Hotel in Los Angeles, California. The nominations were announced on December 11, and you can see the FULL list of nominees by clicking HERE. Late night talk show host, Seth Meyers, will be hosting this year, while the women of Hollywood are reportedly planning to wear all black on the red carpet in solidarity following the massive amounts of sexual misconduct that has been revealed within their industry. The Globes are the first big awards show happening in Hollywood since the Harvey Weinstein scandal broke in 2017, too, which means it’s likely actresses and actors alike will be talking about all of it while the world is watching.

While the nominees include massive stars, it’s been revealed that the show’s presenters are nothing short of A-list talent. Halle Berry, Carol Burnett, Kelly Clarkson, Darren Criss, Penelope Cruz, Gal Gadot, Greta Gerwig, Hugh Grant, Neil Patrick Harris, Chris Hemsworth, Isabelle Huppert, Kit Harington, Emilia Clarke, Shirley MacLaine, Ricky Martin, Sarah Jessica Parker, Amy Poehler, Edgar Ramirez, Seth Rogen, J.K. Simmons, Sharon Stone, Aaron Taylor-Johnson, Alicia Vikander and Kerry Washington will all take the stage to present some Globes. Also, this year for the very first time we have a Golden Globes Ambassador. The titleholder will be Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson‘s daughter, Simone Garcia Johnson. Pretty cool, huh?

