Rob Lowe Is The First Male Atkins Brand Ambassador — What You Need To Know About The Diet

Rob Lowe is the new face of Atkins — a low-carb, low-sugar diet that stars like Kim Kardashian have followed for years. See the premise of it below!

Rob Lowe, 53, is the newest brand ambassador for the Atkins diet. He said in a statement on January 3, “It all starts with how you feel on the inside, and when you feel good, you look good. Eating low carb has helped me feel and look my best. Life is too short to eat a bad protein bar, and Atkins has great tasting bars and shakes that satisfy my sweet tooth. Today’s Atkins focuses on foods that are rich in healthy protein and low in carbs and sugar. It’s a simple approach that tastes delicious and is a real way to live.” In a series of ads, Rob says he has been following the Atkins diet for years. The diet works for him despite his “killer sweet tooth,” as he loves their chocolate shakes and chocolate peanut butter bars.

“While people have different health goals, they all want to lead healthy lives and not feel like they’re missing out, whether spending time with family or eating a delicious meal,” said Atkins chief marketing officer, Scott Parker. “The new campaign follows our ‘Today’s Atkins’ creative launched this past fall and continues to show that Atkins extends way beyond a diet. Rob is a great representative of this lifestyle, as he has followed an Atkins low carb approach for years. Rob shows that living a low carb lifestyle can be healthy, yet still allows for enjoyment of great tasting food.”

Kim Kardashian has had success on the Atkins diet in the past and has been vocal about her success in losing her baby weight with the program. This diet tied Nutrisystem and Jenny Craig as the number 7 best diet for fast weight loss (out of 40 diets), by U.S. News & World Report. You eat fatty foods and are encouraged to eat eggs, meat and chicken. You’ll need to ditch white carbs like potatoes, rice, and pasta, and alcohol.

