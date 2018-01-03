T.I.’s Obsessed With Tiny’s Perfect Booty & She Loves It: ‘Every Curve On Her’ Is Sexy

T.I. loves every part of Tameka ‘Tiny’ Harris’ body, including her bodacious booty, and she is thoroughly enjoying how obsessed he is. Get the EXCLUSIVE details here!

T.I., 37, is obsessed with wife Tameka “Tiny” Harris’ curvy body, especially her bootylicious behind and he’s been all over it lately! “T.I. has become a total butt man, and he loves Tiny’s perfect booty,” a source close to T.I. EXCLUSIVELY told HollywoodLife.com. “T.I. is obsessed with every curve on Tiny but lately his favorite body part on his wife has been her butt. He can’t keep his eyes, or hands, off her and jokes with Tiny that his favorite view of her is when she walks away from him. Tiny laughs it off and tells him that she is more than a cute butt. However, Tiny loves watching him lust for her butt that she worked hard for in the gym. All her sweat and energy is paying off big time!” Check out pics of T.I. checking out Tiny here!

T.I. sure showed proof he loved Tiny’s booty when he gave it a friendly slap during a New Year’s Eve performance on stage with her music group, Xscape. The couple, who have been contemplating a divorce, seem to be loving each other more than ever before. Although there’s been no confirmation on whether or not the duo will follow through with ending their marriage, the time they’re spending together lately causes us to think they may not be ready to be apart just yet.

With the success Tiny has been having while on tour with Xscape and her ability to be comfortable in her own skin, we can see why T.I. would be impressed! Despite the fact that there’s been struggles in their marriage in the last year, these two always seem to be grateful for each other and it’s definitely admirable!

