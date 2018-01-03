Tamar Braxton Mysteriously Deletes Instagram After NYE’s Drama With Ex Vincent

Tamar Braxton continues to keep us guessing about her relationship with Vincent Herbert. After airing their dirty laundry on Instagram, she has now deleted her account entirely. Here’s what we know!

Tamar Braxton, 40, is officially off Instagram… for now. As of January 2, the singer’s account is nonexistent. Tamar’s exit from the gram came straight after she and estranged ex-husband Vincent Herbert, 44, had a more than chaotic holiday. Fans couldn’t keep up with the on-again, off-again couple over the holiday, as they went through a slew of ups and downs — Vince was arrested on Christmas day on alleged suspicion of spousal assault; Tamar claimed Vince got another woman pregnant; Both Tamar and Vince reunited for New Year’s, and the saga continued. However, the last thing Tamar left us with before going missing on Instagram, was that despite being spotted with Vince on New Year’s, they are not back together. So, let’s break it all down.

December 25, 2017 — Vince was reportedly arrested on Christmas day, as reported by TMZ. He was allegedly booked for spousal assault and was later released on $20,000 bail. However, Tamar later told E! News that there was no physical interaction between the two over the holiday. “Co-Parenting while going through a divorce is not an easy task,” she said in a statement to the site. “While celebrating the Christmas holiday as a family, after a few drinks and some jealousy, things got a bit out of hand, which is common for most families during the holidays. In the midst of everything our family is going through things got heated and a bit exaggerated.” Tamar later said she “cannot pain him as a vicious abuser, that Vince is not.”

December 30, 2017 — Tamar claims a woman told her that she is having a baby, and that Vince is the father. Tamar took to Instagram to reveal the news in a lengthy post, which has since been deleted. “Vincent Herbert is having a baby,” Tamar wrote, adding that a woman “decided to let me know about it tonight!!” Tamar went on to say that the woman “should check public records on Christmas” and that Herbert “called back” despite a “protection order,” “begging and lying.” Tamar continued, “Smh happy new year folks!! Ladies and gentlemen know that 2018 is a FRESH start and if i can leave this liar u can leave yours too.”

December 31, 2017 — Tamar and Vince are reportedly spotted spending New Year’s Eve together in an undisclosed location.

January 2, 2018 — Video footage shows Tamar, Vince and their 4-year-old son, Logan arriving at LAX airport in Los Angeles. Many speculated that Tamar and Vince had decided to patch things up, especially when Vince said, “We’re family… It’s a new year, God is good,” when TMZ asked if they worked things out.

Also on January 2, 2018 — Tamar set the record straight about their relationship status saying, “NOPE! Sorry! Not together but since the craziness the other day, we DID agree to create a better environment for my son!!” on Instagram, before deleting the post. “Angry or not…it’s about my SON!!… “P.s. we ALSO agreed not to speak on this anymore in public after this! My son can read and he’s NOT dumb #2018goals #praymystrengthinthelord I’ve made LOTS of mistakes and I’m just trying to be a better person.”

Tamar and Vince split at the end of October 2017, when Tamar filed for divorce. Earlier that year, rumors began to spread that the pair had gotten into numerous domestic disputes and were having marital troubles; However, they never addressed the reports.

HollywoodLifers, do you think Tamar and Vince are over for good?