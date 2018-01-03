Snow In Florida: See Wild Pics Of Flurries Falling In Tallahassee For First Time 28 Years

Not even the Sunshine State was spared from this winter’s bone-chilling temperatures. Parts of Florida were covered in snow on Jan. 3, with Tallahassee seeing flakes fall for the first time in decades!

“RARE SIGHT: It’s snowing in Tallahassee, Florida for the first time in 28 years,” Mike Seidel, a meteorologist and field reporter for The Weather Channel, tweeted on Jan. 3. “[National Weather Service] Tallahassee measured 0.1” of snow/sleep on their roof [at] Florida State at 8:30 AM.” Mike also included a video of the flakes falling on Florida, as the Sunshine State got a slight bit of frost, courtesy of this wacky winter. While 0.1 inches doesn’t seem like a lot, remember – this is Florida. The last time snow was even seen in Tallahassee was nearly three decades ago, as myPalmBeachPost says it last snowed in the state’s capital in December 1989!

Other excited Floridians, like Mr. David Peeples on twitter shared pictures and videos of their unexpected winter wonderland. Parts of the state, from Tallahassee to Jacksonville, are expected to get at most half an inch of what will be a mix of sleep and snow, according to NBC meteorologist Sherri Pugh. Even just a little bit of sleet and snow could be dangerous for those who aren’t used to it. “There could certainly be some slick spots on the road that could impact travel, and in a region that doesn’t see it often, they’ll need to take care.”

While this is the first time Tallahassee has seen snow in nearly 30 years, this isn’t the first time Florida got frosty this winter. A small amount of snow covered the Florida panhandle in early Dec. 2017, courtesy of Winter Storm Benji (per The Weather Channel). However, this recent storm put parts of Northern Florida under winter storm watch for the first time in four years. As the storm moved north, parts of Georgia and the Carolinas could get some snow, as well. The Weather Channel predicted up to five and a half inches for Savannah, with three to six inches for South Carolina. Wow.

RARE SIGHT: it's snowing in Tallahassee FL for the 1st time in 28 years. @NWSTallahassee measured 0.1" of snow/sleet on their roof @floridastate at 8:30 AM. Video via 904 Happy Hour. #snow #flwx#frozenAmerica pic.twitter.com/dG5uMrTcpM — Mike Seidel (@mikeseidel) January 3, 2018

SNOW IN FLORIDA! Check out this incredible video from Tallahassee just a few minutes ago, showing the snow coming down! ❄❄❄ (Video courtesy: Matt Schnippert @altotus) pic.twitter.com/IHK8p4EyKi — WSVN 7 News (@wsvn) January 3, 2018

SNOW IN FLORIDA: My 6th grade teacher sending me this photo of her car this morning in Tallahassee! Thanks Ms. Rodriguez-Padron! pic.twitter.com/X3KNZwmzV9 — Ezzy Castro (@EzzyCastro) January 3, 2018

we all know who’s really responsible for snow in florida pic.twitter.com/Y8Fi6DWa4f — tokin hispanic (@emmewien) January 3, 2018

With parts of Florida looking more like New Jersey, will President Donald Trump, 71, attempt to be a weatherman again? The last time Trump tried to mock the cold weather, saying that “perhaps we could use a little bit of that good old Global Warming,” people tore into his moronic tweet by pointing out the difference between climate and weather. Though, it’s not likely he’ll say anything at all. The Weather Channel forecasts temperatures in West Palm Beach, the location of Trump’s Mar-a-Lago club, will be in the high 60s/mid 70s for the next two weeks.

