6 Times T.I. Was Caught Checking Out Tiny

Even after 16 years together, T.I. can’t help but step back and admire his woman, Tiny, every once in a while. He’s even been caught on camera totally checking her out! See the photos here.

There’s certainly been a lot of ups and downs in T.I. and Tiny’s relationship over the last year, but based on a recent video of them together, it definitely seems like things are back on track and hotter than ever. The video was taken while the two were performing onstage together, and as Tiny’s singing, T.I. slaps her butt from behind and checks her out. This isn’t the only time he’s been publicly caught staring at his girl in public, though! Throughout their 16 year relationship, T.I. hasn’t gotten sick of the way his girl looks, and he can’t help but sneak a peek every once in a while.

While it definitely seems like these two are full-on into one another again, there were definitely some troubled times over the last year. Tiny actually filed for divorce from T.I. in Dec. 2016, and although they spent time together over the next few months, they most definitely weren’t together. T.I. even had a fling with Bernice Burgos during the breakup! However, by summer, the on-again lovers made it pretty clear they were giving their relationship another go. We started seeing them together more and more, and neither made any moves toward making the divorce filing official.

Now, HollywoodLife has heard EXCLUSIVELY that Tiny is ready to be with her man forever. “They currently are getting along great, so don’t look for either one of them to move forward with the divorce,” our insider explained. “Tiny still loves T.I. with all of her heart and feels they are meant to be together.”

