Scott Disick Holds Sofia Richie Close On Romantic Aspen Vacation: See Pics

Scott Disick and Sofia Richie were all about ringing in the new year with some PDA in Aspen. See the sweet pics and learn more details about their romantic vacay!

Their love even crosses state lines! Scott Disick, 34, and Sofia Richie, 19, escaped on a romantic New Year’s getaway to Aspen with some of their closest friends (like the newly-engaged Paris Hilton!), and it was basically a PDA-fest. When they weren’t partying the night away to celebrate 2018, the couple strolled around the snowy mountain town for some much-needed alone time. Naturally, that included some mushy stuff.

Scott and Sofia were spotted at one point taking in the sights while clasping hands tightly. It’s clear that Scott wanted her close and couldn’t let go! No matter how you feel about the couple or their age difference, you have to admit they’re cute together. An eyewitness told E! News that the PDA was apparently the norm their entire weekend:

“They walked around a lot holding hands and snuggling up in the cold,” the eyewitness said. “They were very playful together and at one point Sofia stopped to sit on a spinning seat in a park. Scott spun her around in circles so she got dizzy and he had the biggest smile on his face. Sofia was laughing with joy and very youthful. They took pictures together with their phones and always seemed to be having a lot of fun.”

Aww! As HollywoodLife.com told you EXCLUSIVELY, Scott was trying to use the vacation to prove to Sofia that he was totally over ex-partner Kourtney Kardashian, 38, who isn’t her biggest fan. This trip was a major declaration of his love, as he has traditionally taken Kourt and their three kids to Aspen for New Year’s in the past. Now, he’s starting a new tradition with Sofia. If that wasn’t enough, the source told us he spent over $20,000 on snow gear for Sofia!

HollywoodLifers, do you think Scott and Sofia are going to go the distance? Let us know!