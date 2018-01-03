Powerball Winning Numbers: The Lucky Picks In The $460 Million Jackpot

Some lucky American could find themselves worth nearly half a billion dollars in the Jan. 3 Powerball drawing. We’ve got the lucky six numbers worth $460 million!

2018 could be one hell of a great new year for a lucky Powerball ticket holder. After nobody correctly picked all six numbers in the Dec. 30, 2017 drawing, the jackpot has swelled to a massive $460 million on Jan. 3 and the drawing went down at 10:59pm EST. Look down and check your ticket because the winning numbers are: 42-39-18-02-37 and 12! Hopefully right now someone is crying tears of joy that they are now worth hundreds of millions of dollars. If not, the pot rolls over for the next drawing on Jan. 6 and that will for sure be over the half-billion dollar mark.

The chances of winning are one in 292 million, but that’s the beauty of the lottery as anyone in the 44 Powerball states as well as Washington D.C., Puerto Rico, and the U.S. Virgin Islands could be that lucky person to walk away with more cash than they could ever know what to do with. The jackpot is worth $460 million if taken in annuity payments and $291 if done in a lump sum before taxes of course. Still, that’s enough cash to last many lifetimes and then some! See pics of Powerball winners, here.

We should all look to Massachusetts hospital worker Mavis L. Wanczyk, 53, as a prime example of how anyone can have their life change with those six lucky numbers. She took home the $758 million prize in the Aug. 2017 Powerball drawing where she was the sole winning ticket holder. She chose the lump sum of $480 million, or $336 million after taxes and promptly quit her longtime medical center job. She said in a news conference at the time that she was hoping to one day retire early from her position, but having hundreds of millions of dollars made her decision to quit a pretty obvious one.

HollywoodLifers, did you buy a Powerball ticket? What’s the first thing you would buy if you won the lottery?