Powerball Live Results Drawing: Watch The $460 Million Jackpot Numbers

Who wants to be a nearly half billionaire? Someone could find themselves in that position with the Jan. 3 Powerball drawing and we’ve got how you can watch the live results at 10:59pm EST.

Someone lucky person could have their life changed overnight with the Jan. 3 Powerball drawing. The jackpot is up to a whopping $460 million after no one got all six Powerball numbers correct in the Sat. Dec. 30 drawing, causing the winning total to swell towards the half billion dollar mark. Given your chances of winning are 292.2 million to one, but someone could have luck on their side and kick off 2018 with more money than they can ever know what to do with! Scroll down for the live stream details as the drawing goes down at 10:59pm EST.

For just a two dollar ticket, all of your wildest dreams could come true. Just ask Mavis L. Wanczyk. The 53-year-old Massachusetts hospital worker managed to have all six winning Powerball numbers in the Aug. 2017 drawing that gave her a whopping $758 million, the largest payout for any single ticket winner in the game’s history in the second highest jackpot ever. The biggest pot ever came in Jan. of 2016 when the number swelled to $1.58 billion and had Americans gripped in dreams of the chance at becoming an overnight billionaire. The jackpot ended up being split between three winners in three states. See pics of Powerball winners, here.

The game is played in 44 states, as well as Washington D.C., Puerto Rico, and the U.S. Virgin Islands, so the the competition is pretty tough. Five white balls going up to the number 69 will be drawn as well as the 26 balls spinning in the red Powerball bin. All six need to be correct to cash in on the jackpot, which will be $460 million if taken in annuity payments or $291 in a lump sum…before the tax man comes. If no one wins tonight, the pot rolls over towards the next drawing on Saturday Jan. 6 where it will no doubt have crossed the half-billion dollar mark by then. Good luck you guys!

If you can’t find a television channel airing the drawing, the pick will be live streamed at 10:59 PM ET on Powerball’s official website. Click here to watch the $460 million Powerball jackpot drawing.

