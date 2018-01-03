Paris Hilton & Chris Zylka Celebrate New Year’s Engagement With Romantic Stroll In Aspen

The celebration continues for Paris Hilton and Chris Zylka! After announcing their engagement, they hit the streets of Aspen for a romantic day out looking SO in love!

Paris Hilton was literally glowing while on a stroll with her new fiancee, Chris Zylka, in Aspen, Colorado on Jan. 2! The lovebirds stepped out just hours after announcing that they’re engaged, and walked arm-in-arm down the street. Paris made sure her massive engagement ring was still visible for her day out by wearing a pair of fingerless gloves, and she had a huge smile on her face as she walked closet to her man. Can we talk about her chic winter style, too!? The socialite rocked a puffy gold jacket, black ski pants and sunglasses, keeping things fashionable and warm in the chilly mountain temperatures.

Chris proposed to Paris on the slopes on New Year’s weekend, after just about a year of dating. She took to Instagram to show off the gigantic ring he gave her, and gushed, “So happy & excited to be engaged to the love of my life. My best friend & soulmate. Perfect for me in every way.” It was reported by TMZ that the pear-shaped rock is worth about $2 million. “That ring is amazing,” jewelry expert, Michael O’Connor, told HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY, adding that he estimates it about 20 carats. NO BIG DEAL! “Only a small percentage of the world’s diamonds are that big,” he explained. “Probably less than five percent.”

Paris posted several of the proposal photos to Instagram, and even shared a video of the moment she accepted. She’s shared several pics since and made a point to refer to Chris as her “fiance” in one of the picture captions. Congratulations to the happy couple!

HollywoodLifers, were you surprised by Paris and Chris’ engagement? What do you think of her ring?