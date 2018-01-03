Melania Trump Reacts To Claim That She ‘Wept Violently’ After Donald Won Presidential Election

Melania Trump allegedly cried tears of sadness when Donald won the 2016 presidential election. We’ve got the shocking claims made by author Michael Wolff.

Maybe there’s a good reason why Melania Trump, 47, always looks so tense and miserable as first lady. According to Michael Wolff’s bombshell new book Fire and Fury: Inside the Trump White House, she never wanted the position. He says she was assured that tycoon hubby Donald, 71, would lose the 2016 presidential election and she could go back to her cushy lifestyle in Manhattan. In excerpts published by New York Magazine on Jan. 3, the author claimed “Melania was in tears—and not of joy,” on election night when Trump defeated heavily favored Hillary Clinton, 70.

“Melania Trump, who had been assured by her husband that he wouldn’t become president, could return to inconspicuously lunching,” Wolff wrote. The first lady’s Communications Director Stephanie Grisham was quick to fire back that,

“The book is clearly going to be sold in the bargain fiction section.” In the statement she continued, “Mrs. Trump supported her husband’s decision to run for president and in fact, encouraged him to do so. She was confident he would win and was very happy when he did.”

The book also claims that Melania was on the verge of tears throughout Donald’s inauguration on Jan. 20, 2017. She did look incredibly tense that day and at one point Donald swung his head around and said something to her that caused her face to collapse in shame and terror. It was caught on TV and had people wondering if she was less than thrilled with her new position as the country’s first lady. The book also alleges that Melania and Donald even sleep in separate bedrooms now!

The Slovakian beauty managed to put off moving to Washington and doing the public service work as first lady until late May, as she wanted to stay in the couple’s lavish Trump Tower penthouse while son Barron, 11, finished his school year. Unlike her predecessor Michelle Obama, 53, she’s had relatively few public appearances or commitments to social causes in her role as first lady. She vowed to help in the fight against cyberbullying while married to the worst Twitter insulter in history. Her attempt to bond with Washington D.C. school kids in the White House garden came as a painful photo op of Melania wearing a $1,400 Balmain blouse while trying to plant vegetables, looking as if she’d never seen a patch of dirt in her life. It was definitely a far cry from her breezy days of lunching and shopping in NYC that she had while Donald was a private citizen and not president.

HollywoodLifers, do you believe the author’s claims that Melania was hugely disappointed when Donald won the election?