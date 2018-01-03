Louis Tomlinson Slams Coachella 2018 Lineup & Beyonce’s Beyhive Is Coming After Him

Louis Tomlinson took to Twitter to express his disappointment in the lack of bands named to the 2018 Coachella lineup and Beyonce’s fans buzzed back at the singer. See their fueled responses here!

It looks like Beyonce‘s Beyhive is out of sweet honey for Louis Tomlinson! After the 26-year-old singer tweeted his disapproval for Coachella’s 2018 lineup, Bey’s fans were in disbelief and slammed him for his opinion! “Just seen the Coachella line up….Where the f**k are all the bands!? It’s a festival !?,” his honest tweet read. It didn’t take long for many of his followers to blatantly disagree and point out that having Beyonce as a headliner is all they need to be happy. “Ok but did you miss Beyonce’s name or ??? That’s the one that matters most. Who cares about bands lol,” one follower responded. “beyonce IS the band,” another struck back. Ouch. It looks like Bey’s fans are definitely devoted to the songstress and have her back all the way, but come on, everyone’s entitled to their own opinion, right?! To be fair, some of the greatest music festivals in the world are known to include an equal amount of both solo artists and bands and for the last few years Coachella did have at least one band as a headliner. Check out some of the best styles at last year’s Coachella festival here!

Louis’ desire for more bands at the popular music festival may have something to do with the fact that he is a part of one of the biggest bands in the world, One Direction. The band may be on hiatus and the boys may be killing it with their solo material, but we sure do miss the talented lads as a group! There’s just something about a real and tight-knit band. What could be better than multiple talented artists coming together to create some music magic?! OK, we get that Beyonce is a mega superstar, but still, much respect to Louis for standing up for what he likes, even if it was met with the wrath of the intense Beyhive!

In addition to Beyonce, some of Coachella’s other 2018 headliners include The Weeknd and Eminem. Beyonce was set to headline last year’s Coachella festival but made the decision to cancel after she found out she was pregnant with her twins.

Just seen the Coachella line up …. Where the fuck are all the bands !? It’s a festival !? — Louis Tomlinson (@Louis_Tomlinson) January 3, 2018

Beyoncé is there and that's all we need in our life pic.twitter.com/JUl7eDiGo2 — Kaif (@BaddieKaif) January 3, 2018

Ok but did you miss Beyoncé’s name or??? That’s the one that matters the most. Who cares about bands lol — xoxo, gossip girl 🎄 (@_paohhpaooh) January 3, 2018

Beyoncé has the best female band of all time — Pleasure B✨💎 (@dalonisyonce) January 3, 2018

Beyoncé will be there!!! Who needs bands — Libàn (@Thelovemnky) January 3, 2018

beyoncé IS the band. — LGBTQIA #LoveWins (@CityTerrorism) January 3, 2018

