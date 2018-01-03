The #KyloRenChallenge Has All Your Guy Friends Posting Shirtless On Instagram — And John Mayer, Too

Kylo Ren’s shirtless scene in ‘The Last Jedi’ has totally inspired dudes on Instagram. See the #KyloRenChallenge pics!

Star Wars: The Last Jedi fans know what we’re talking about. There’s a pivotal scene in the new film in which Rey (Daisy Ridley) and Kylo Ren (Adam Driver) are communicating through the Force. At this point, we believe that they can only hear each other speaking. We realize they can see each other, too, when Rey demands that Kylo put on a shirt. Cut to Kylo changing in his room, wearing nothing but a pair of black trousers.

It’s equally sexy and goofy. Adam Driver is ripped, so him going shirtless is definitely a plus. But those pants…are very unique. They’re so high-waisted that they’re basically up to his chest, and it’s kind of hilarious. Led by John Mayer, men on Instagram are now doing the Kylo Ren Challenge: posing in their highest-waisted black pants and no shirt. It’s pretty damn funny.

We appreciate the hot bods and creativity from these guys, especially the ones who went the extra mile and bought a Kylo Ren wig for their photo. Shout out to the little kid who managed to fit his entire body into a pair of black shorts. Too good. Since you can’t actually date Kylo Ren, might we suggest thirsting over one of these dudes, instead?

#kylorenchallenge A post shared by johnmayer (@johnmayer) on Dec 30, 2017 at 7:00pm PST

#kylorenchallenge A post shared by Scott Parker (@sparkerbotprime) on Jan 1, 2018 at 8:57am PST

#kylorenchallenge #thelastjedi #newyear A post shared by Ross Fontenot (@rossomeblossom) on Jan 1, 2018 at 9:22am PST

#kylorenchallenge feito kkkk A post shared by Thiago Gusmão (@thiago_hayato) on Jan 3, 2018 at 6:23am PST

HollywoodLifers, tell us the truth — what did you think of Kylo Ren’s shirtless scene in Star Wars: The Last Jedi? Hot or Funny? Let us know!