Pregnant Khloe Kardashian Wore A Sheer Bodycon For NYE — Get Exact Dress For $165

Only Khloe could pull off a sheer, tight mini dress while 6 months pregnant! Get her exact New Year’s Eve dress for your next night out here!

Khloe Kardashian, 33, looked super glam and gorgeous on New Year’s Eve while kissing boyfriend and baby Daddy Tristan Thompson while ringing in the new year! She wore House of CB‘s “Raine” mini dress for the occasion. The bustier top is ultra sexy, and is held up with spaghetti straps that are adjustable. The dress is a gathered, black mesh, that is sheer and fitted to the body. The skirt hits just above the knee and is perfect for a night out! You can get Khloe’s exact dress for $165 on HouseofCB.com!

Khloe looked so stunning on NYE, from head to toe! She wrote on Insta about her look, “Final glam of 2017! Thank you @ash_kholm and @justinemarjan for glamming me this NYE! We wanted something fabulous and festive. We are saying so long to the year in a glam way!” That’s for sure! We are obsessed with the “disco curls” that hairstylist Justine Marjan created with TRESemme products and ghd styling tools! Justine said they “went for big bouncy natural looking curls to ring in the year with something playful and different.” Her eyes were gold and shimmery thanks to makeup artist Ashley Holm. On her lips, Khloe wore Anastasia Beverly Hills Liquid Lipstick in Pure Hollywood covered with a super shiny NARS gloss. She was absolutely glowing! We are so happy for her!

HollywoodLifers, do you love Khloe Kardashian’s black mesh dress on NYE?