Joshua Boyle Arrested: Man Freed From Captivity Charged With Sexual Assault & More

The man who was held hostage in Afghanistan with his family has been arrested on charges of sexual assault and more just three months after being freed.

Joshua Boyle was arrested in Ottawa and is now facing 15 charges, all stemming from incidents that allegedly occurred in the three months since he was freed from captivity in October. The specifics behind the incidents are not clear, but Joshua has been charged with eight counts of assault, two counts of sexual assault, two counts of unlawful confinement, one count of uttering death threats, one count of causing someone to take a noxious substance and one count of misleading police, according to various Canadian outlets who have allegedly seen the court docs. Joshua’s lawyer confirmed to CNN that these reported charges are accurate.

In 2012, Joshua and his American wife, Caitlan Coleman, who was pregnant with their first child at the time, were traveling through Afghanistan when they were taken into captivity by the Taliban. They were held hostage for five years, and during that time, had three children. In October, the family of five was released following a secret exchange set up by Pakistani officials. After the family’s return home, Joshua shared harrowing details of their imprisonment, including how members of the Taliban allegedly raped his wife and killed his newborn child.

“Mr. Boyle is a young man who we all know has been through a lot,” Joshua’s lawyer told The Toronto Star. “He has never been in trouble with the law. We look forward to receiving that evidence and defending him against these charges.” He is expected to appear in court on Jan. 3.

“I can’t speak about the specific charges, but I can say that ultimately it is the strain and trauma he was forced to endure for so many years and the effects that that had on his mental state that is most culpable for this,” Caitlan said. “Obviously, he is responsible for his own actions, but it is with compassion and forgiveness that I say I hope help and healing can be found for him As to the rest of us, myself and the children, we are healthy and holding up as well as e can.”

