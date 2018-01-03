Jimmy Kimmel Predicts ‘Bachelor’ Arie Luyendyk Jr.’s Winner: Who He Will Give His Final Rose To

Jimmy Kimmel has an uncanny knack for predicting the winners of ‘The Bachelor’ and ‘Bachelorette. We’ve got his choice for who will win Arie Luyendyk’s heart this season.

It’s actually spooky how late night host Jimmy Kimmel — with a major assist from wife and head writer Molly McNearny — have been able to predict the final four contestants and eventual winner of The Bachelor and The Bachelorette just by watching the season premiere. Now that we’ve seen the 29 gorgeous women competing for 36-year-old Arie Luyendyk Jr.’s heart, the late night host has come up with the final four stunners and the reasons why they have what it takes to go all the way with the former race car driver. Without further ado, here’s Jimmy’s picks including who he will give his final rose to. See pics of Arie’s beautiful contestants, here.

First in the final four according to Jimmy will be Tia Booth, 26. He noted how she gave him a little plastic weiner, she’s from Weiner, Arkansas, she’s Raven‘s friend and she’s likable. “You will not pick her but you will keep her around,” he said. Ari kept his poker face but nodded along. Next up was single mom Chelsea Roy, 29, who Jimmy said is “attractive, aggressive and going to be the villain so she can stay around and antagonize everyone in the house.”

Next up is 22-year-old Bekah Martinez. “She’s beautiful, she made the other girls cry in the promo and it’s nice to see a woman with short hair on the show,” Jimmy shared. Finally according to Jimmy, Ari will be handing out his final rose to Becca Kurfin, 27, saying that, “Despite a weird start you liked her, she seemed to be normal, no major red flags, You also gave her the first rose in the rose ceremony so she’s probably the only one you remembered right off the bat!” Since Arie was Jimmy’s guest on the Jan. 2 show it was priceless to see him try to avoid any reactions. He revealed he did fall in love with two women on the show but didn’t give up any other details on if he is engaged or not.

Jimmy’s track record is insanely accurate. He’s correctly predicted four out of the last five Bachelor selections. Most recently he predicted Nick Viall would propose to Vanessa Grimaldi, and he correctly named Jordan Rodgers as JoJo Fletcher‘s final honey. He was SO close on Rachel Lindsay‘s season, saying that she would end up with Peter Kraus, with Dr. Bryan Abasolo as the runner up. As we all saw, Rach totally begged Peter to propose to her, but when he couldn’t guarantee it she fled his hotel room and tears and totally settled for a surefire ring from Bryan. It will be fun to watch Arie’s Bachelor season unfold and see if Jimmy is right.

HollywoodLifers, do you think Jimmy made the right prediction? Will Becca be the one that Arie gives his final rose to?