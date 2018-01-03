‘The Bachelor’: Jef Holm Slams Arie After Premiere — I Bet $5K He Won’t Last 1 Year With Anyone

The feud between Jef Holm and Arie Luyendyk Jr. is alive and well. After ‘The Bachelor’ premiere, Jef threw shade at his nemesis by making a hefty bet against him!

Five years after Jef Holm and Arie Luyendyk Jr. competed for Emily Maynard’s heart on The Bachelorette, the two have proven they still aren’t on the best terms. Jef even threw in his two cents on Twitter during the premiere of Arie’s season of The Bachelor on Jan. 1. “Doesn’t matter who gets out of the limo,” he wrote. “I’ll give 5k to the charity of @chrisbharrison’s choice if [Arie] lasts one year with anyone.” WHOA, Jef is SO confident that Arie doesn’t have what it takes to make a relationship last, he’s willing to place a decent amount of money on it!

Jef and Arie were Emily’s final two on season 8 of The Bachelorette, but in the end, Jef won the competition…and got engaged to Emily. The two split shortly after the live reunion show, and Jef and Arie seemed to put any bad blood behind them. However, when ABC announced that Arie would be star of the show this season, Jef took to Twitter to make it clear that that was NO longer the case. “I stopped being friends with him years ago because he’s disgusting,” Jef wrote. He also alluded to having a lot of “stories to tell” about Arie, although he never got specific about what those tales were.

On The Bachelor premiere, Arie met 29 women who were vying for his heart. He has not confirmed whether or not he’s currently engaged or still in a relationship with the woman he chooses, but we’ll know in just a few weeks!

Doesn't matter who gets out of the limo…I'll give 5k to the charity of @chrisbharrison's choice if @ariejr lasts 1 year with anyone — j e f h o l m (@jefholm) January 2, 2018

HollywoodLifers, do you agree with Jef, or do you think that Arie will find lasting love?