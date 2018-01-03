Jake Paul Follows In Brother Logan’s Footsteps By Posting ‘Nasty’ NSFW Photo & Fans Are Livid

First, Logan Paul posted a video of a dead body. Now his younger brother Jake Paul is in trouble for an NSFW pic teasing a video titled ‘I Lost My Virginity’!

Boy, Jake, 20, and Logan Paul, 22, certainly know how to stir up a hornets’ nest. Over New Year’ Eve weekend, Logan found himself in hot water for filming the discovery of a dead body in Japan’s “suicide forest” and sharing it with his followers (Yesterday, he apologized for the thoughtless video). And now his younger brother Jake is facing a fiery backlash of his own for sharing a NSFW photo that not only inaccurately teases his new video, it’s also pretty sexual considering Jake’s young fanbase. “I Lost My Virginity,” Jake title a video along with a pic of himself in bed while a woman straddles him in only her underwear.

In reality, the clip isn’t about him losing his virginity. It’s about him going skiing for the first time after years of snowboarding, making this title and photo total clickbait. He has since changed the image but the upset messages just keep pouring in from fans who can’t believe he’d stoop so low for views. Although these 2 are no strangers to controversy, it’s one thing to make a mistake, it’s totally different when you go looking for drama, which this thumbnail appears to be doing. Head here for loads more images of Jake.

“Jake Paul just posted a video and the thumbnail was him and a girl practically naked making out and the title is ‘I Lost My Virginity’ and it’s clickbait?? Anything for fame,” one fan responded. “Any YouTuber ever: says ‘hell’ in a video and no ads. Jake Paul: Literally says he lost his virginity and the thumbnail is not suitable and it gets monetized. Come on YouTube, putting a guy who exposed a body on trending and this?” another user wrote. Until the next time the Paul brothers decide to offend their fans!

Paul family: How do we get the heat off of Logan? This is bad. Jake Paul: Hold my beer… pic.twitter.com/xnUg4MAB6h — Bottlerocket (@bottlerocket) January 2, 2018

Any youtuber ever: says "hell" in a video" and no ads

Jake Paul: Literally says he lost his virginity and the thimbnail is not suitable and gets monitized. Come on youtubr putting a guy who exposed a dead body on trending and this? The Paul brothers man oml pic.twitter.com/vdiIgpsfxS — Poppy Rylance 《Team💯👌🔥》 (@PoppyRylance) January 2, 2018

jake paul just posted a video and the thumbnail was him and a girl practically naked making out and the title is i lost my virginity and it’s clickbait?? anything for fame — rachel (@okjuggy) January 2, 2018

Okay @jakepaul

Change that title and thumbnail

Kids are gonna be like

"Mom how did Jake lose his virginity"

"Michael Dean angelo ii, how dare you say that in front of me"

Put something like

"Snowboarding gone wrong" — JERIKA (@justjerikastuff) January 2, 2018

Youtube: yeah you can’t talk about LGBTQ+ sorry, video deleted Logan Paul: *films a corpse*

Jake Paul: *talks/shows(??) about he lost his virginity* Youtube: great job today guys, looking forward for next video! — ełf (@slyterelf) January 3, 2018

JAKE PAUL FUCK YOU AND YOUR NASTY ASS THUMBNAILS — hill dm if unf (@smiIingdawson) January 3, 2018

HollywoodLifers, what do YOU think of the backlash Jake is getting? Does he deserve it or no? Tell us your thoughts and reactions in the comments section below!