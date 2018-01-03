Is ‘Teen Mom’s Briana DeJesus Pregnant With Javi Marroquin’s Baby? Why Fans Are Convinced

Wait, are Briana DeJesus and Javi Marroquin having a baby together!? Here’s what’s got fans speculating!

Briana DeJesus, 23, has fans absolutely buzzing! Why? The Teen Mom star shared a selfie featuring a very telling emoji! More precisely, it’s a Bitmoji featuring an animated version of herself playfully romping on a 2018 sign…and sporting a baby bump! As you can imagine, this immediately had fans speculating that she was slyly trying to tell them something! Head here for more pics of Briana and her boyfriend Javi Marroquin, 25!

Not quite buying it? She also shared a new photo of some bright-red roses and chocolates from Javi. Sounds innocent (and sweet) enough, right? Well, the note attached to the flowers was obscured by the reality star! She placed a happy face over Javi’s words to her. Why, exactly?! Does this mean he’s treating the mother-to-be or merely making his significant other feel special! “Just because flowers,” she captioned the gifts along with a few heart emojis.

However, after fans began pestering her with questions she cleared the air. “No I’m not pregnant lol just never changed my Bitmoji lol,” she wrote, via The Hollywood Gossip. Guess that’s that…for now. As we previously reported, Javi’s ex Kailyn Lowry, 25, is convinced that Briana is just using him in this relationship. “Kailyn feels sorry for Javi right now, she thinks he’s getting played,” an insider previously told HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY. “She does not think this so-called love is sincere on either of their parts, but especially Briana. Kailyn has every reason to believe that Briana is more interested in upsetting her than anything else.” Yikes! Here’s hoping she’s wrong!

HollywoodLifers, what do YOU think? Will Javi and Briana have a child together? Share your thoughts and reactions in the comments section below!