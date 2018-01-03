Gal Gadot, Jessica Chastain & More Best Dressed Stars From The Palm Springs Film Festival

It’s the first big red carpet of 2018, and stars like Gal Gadot and Jessica Chastain did not disappoint. See the best dressed stars at the Film Festival here!

Wonder Woman herself, Gal Gadot, stunned in a bright yellow Esteban Cortazar dress and jewelry by Jason of Beverly Hills at the Palm Springs International Film Festival, which kicked off in Palm Springs, California on January 2. It runs through January 15, so we are sure to see a ton of best dressed stars throughout the next two weeks! Yellow is one of the hottest colors of the season, and it looked magnificent on Gal! Jessica Chastain also wowed on opening night, wearing a Givenchy dress with Piaget jewelry. It’s notable that Jessica wore black, which ALL actresses are planning to wear at the Golden Globes on January 7 to bring awareness to sexual harassment in Hollywood and around the world.

Lady Bird star Saoirse Ronan wore a bright and fun pink and orange Gucci dress and Gucci shoes. Her look was completed with Fernando Jorge jewelry. Her cool, vintage-inspired updo was by hairstylist Adir Abergel, who used Virtue products to create the style. Mary J. Blige wowed in a teal Elie Saab gown accentuated with Chopard jewelry. Salma Hayek brought the drama in a Gucci ballgown, as she held up the skirt like a princess! She is so fun on the red carpet!

Octavia Spencer looked gorgeous in a black Tadashi Shoji gown, while Jessica Pare wore Trina Turk‘s Capote Jumpsuit. See all the best dressed stars at the Film Festival in the gallery attached!

HollywoodLifers, did you love Gal Gadot’s dress at the Palm Springs Film Festival?