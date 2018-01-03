Ellen DeGeneres Fires Back At Eric Trump After He Claims She’s Part Of Secret Gov’t Conspiracy

Eric Trump claimed that Ellen DeGeneres is part of an unsupported conspiracy that liberals are working to undo Donald Trump. Here’s her hilarious response!

Ellen DeGeneres, 59, said in a new clip that she found herself trending on Wednesday morning, Jan. 3. Why? Donald Trump‘s, 71, son Eric Trump, 33, shared the suggestions from Twitter on possible people to follow including Hillary Clinton, 70, Barack Obama, 56, and her! He told his followers he believes this is the work of the “Deep State.” Haven’t heard of it? There’s a (totally unsubstantiated) conspiracy theory among Trump supporters that Obama appointees still working in the government are collaborating to undermine the polarizing president. Well, while filming her show today, Ellen just had to respond!

“So I have some questions. First of all, which is Eric? Did he kill the elephant or the cheetah, which one? I don’t…,” she asked her studio audience. “So second, what is ‘Deep State’? Is it near Dollywood cuz I’m in if it is… Eric thinks Twitter is trying to trick him into following liberals. Apparently I’m part of some secret government conspiracy called ‘The Deep State’… ‘Deep State’ is supposed to be a group of people they think are trying to undermine Donald Trump. Which is ridiculous because no one has undermined Donald Trump more than Donald Trump.” Zing! See more Ellen photos right here!

Ellen went on to add that she considers the mention of her a strange honor. “And I just wanna say, Eric I’m honored that you think I’m powerful enough to be part of a government conspiracy. I am sorry to disappoint you. I am not part of the ‘Deep State.’ Even if someone wanted me to be involved I don’t have that kind of time. I’ve got my gay agenda meetings on Mondays, on Wednesday Beyonce and I host an Illuminati brunch, and then Portia and I on the weekends are desperately trying to have a baby so I don’t have time.” OMG!

And if all that wasn’t amazing enough, she went on to conclude that Eric is probably getting Ellen as a suggestion because his sisters Ivanka, 36, and Tiffany Trump, 24, follow her! Too funny!

