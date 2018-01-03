Demi Moore, 55, & Nick Jonas, 25, Are ‘Hooking Up’ & Her Loved Ones Approve — New Report Claims

Cougar alert! Demi Moore and Nick Jonas, who is 30 years younger, are reportedly hooking up and her family’s loving it! Get the details on their secret romance here!

Demi Moore, 55, sure likes her men young and she’s proving that once again by hooking up with Nick Jonas, 25, according to RadarOnline. The May-December romance started after Demi’s daughter, Rumer Willis, 29, intentionally set them up! “Rumer knows Demi is attracted to younger guys, and she figured that since Nick is single and has experience with older women, he’d be up for a love connection,” an insider told the outlet. “They hit it off — and now Demi and Nick are hooking up.” The couple apparently want to keep things hush-hush, however, since Demi’s previous relationships, including the one with Ashton Kutcher, 39, have caused a lot of backlash and they are meeting up at a friend’s downtown L.A loft. “Demi doesn’t want any more public humiliations after getting dumped by Ashton,” a source said. Check out some of Demi’s hottest pics here!

While their hook up may seem odd, Nick is a lot like Demi when it comes to his dating history. He’s dated various older women, including Kate Hudson, 38, and Australian singer Delta Goodrem, 33. We definitely didn’t see this pair coming, but Demi and Nick prove that age is just a number and if they’re happy with each other, all the more power to them!

Demi recently ran into her younger ex Ashton at a wedding of a mutual friend and although they weren’t seen conversing, we can’t help but think things must have been awkward! Demi’s seemed to confidence throughout her long career though, so we’re sure it didn’t bother her too much! From showing off her hot bod while acting in films to dating younger men, she’s always on her game. You go, girl!

