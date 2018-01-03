Is Celina Powell Dissing Offset & Cardi B With Baby Name? My Child Will Be Called ‘Karma’

What goes around comes around! This is certainly how Offset’s alleged baby mama, Celina Powell, seems to feel, as she’s naming her baby Karma.

Celina Powell might be throwing major shade at Cardi B, 25, and Offset, 26. The Instagram model took to Twitter to announce that she will be naming her baby Karma. Ironic, right? “2018 will be the best year of my life because I have my daughter, Karma. Belly pics coming soon. I want it to be a cute reveal & than I’ll be posting lazy ones lol,” she tweeted. If your first thoughts are, is this a diss aimed at Offset and Cardi B, you’re not alone. We can’t help but think it is, especially since Offset has denied all claims that he is the father of her child, and recently dodged DNA papers.

Offset recently spoke out against Celina Powell’s accusations, and served her with a no-nonsense cease and desist order. Ouch! The letter, which was distributed on Dec. 29, explained that Celina is using Offset for money, and even says that she told him she would get an abortion if he gives her $50K. The order also states that, Celina has lied about hooking up with other celebrities in the past and this is another one of her “get rich quick” schemes. How sad! We still aren’t certain if Offset really is the father of Celina’s baby, but I guess we will have to just wait and see.

2018 will be the best year of my life because I have my daughter, Karma. Belly pics coming soon. 💖💖 I want it to be a cute reveal & than I’ll be posting lazy ones lol — Celina Powell (@xocelina187) January 1, 2018

Although the baby mama drama caused strife between Cardi and Offset, it seems like she will be giving him a second chance. We reported earlier that, despite Offset’s infidelity, Cardi would rather work things out. After all, the “Motorsport” couple have a wedding to plan! Offset proposed to his superstar girlfriend back in October during the middle of her performance at the Wells Fargo Arena in Philadelphia. It seems like Cardi isn’t letting anyone stop her from walking down that aisle, not even Celina or baby Karma.

HollywoodLifers, do you think Celina is dissing Cardi B and Offset by naming her baby Karma?