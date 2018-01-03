Carrie Underwood Confirms She’s Getting Back In The Studio After Accident: New Album In 2018?

Is Carrie Underwood working on new music? After revealing she needed 40-50 stitches on her face after a bad fall, the singer confirmed she’s headed back to the studio!

Carrie Underwood, 34, recently underwent a major facial surgery, but it isn’t stopping her from doing what she loves: making music! The singer revealed that she’ll be going back to the studio this week, which means new music (maybe even a full album?) are on the way. “I am determined to make 2018 amazing and I want to share things with you along the way,” she said in her post.

In November, Carrie fell on the steps outside her house in Nashville. The accident lead to her breaking her wrist, which she’d previously spoken about. But the fall also caused severe cuts to her face, and about seven weeks after the incident, she finally felt comfortable enough to disclose this information to her fans on Dec. 31. “There is also another part of the story that I haven’t been ready to talk about since I have still been living it and there has been much uncertainty as to how things will end up,” she wrote. “It’s crazy how a freak random accident can change your life. In addition to breaking my wrist, I somehow managed to injure my face as well. I’ll spare you the gruesome details, but when I came out of surgery the night of my fall, the doctor told [Carrie’s husband] Mike that he had put between 40 and 50 stitches in.”

While the “Before He Cheats” singer has been keeping an incredibly low profile since her accident, she did appear in a photo in mid-December with Below Deck star Adrienne Gang, 29. In the image, Carrie looks just as beautiful as always, and there aren’t any noticeable differences in her appearance. While her accident clearly affected her deeply, we’re glad she’s had time to recover and feels emotionally ready to start recording again. While there’s definitely no rush, fans are surely anticipating her sixth studio album considering her last LP Storyteller was released in Oct. 2015. Here’s hoping 2018 will be a truly great year for Carrie!

