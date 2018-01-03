Cardi B and Bruno Mars have teamed up for an epic remix of his song ‘Finesse,’ and it’s what Top 10 smashes are made of. Get ready to hear this EVERYWHERE!

“Start your 2018 with Big Bronx Boogie Herself,” Bruno Mars, 32, wrote on Instagram Jan. 3, and he was talking about none other than Cardi B, 25. Listen to her brand-new verse on their new remix of “Finesse,” from Bruno’s latest album 24K Magic, below! See more pics of Bruno Mars here.

“Drop top Porsche/Rollie on my wrist/Diamonds up and down my chain/Cardi B, straight stuntin’, can’t tell me nothin’,” Cardi B raps during her verse before adding, “My big, fat ass got all them boys hooked/I went from dollar bills, now we poppin’ rubber bands.” Isn’t that sick?! Cardi B is definitely killing it right now. She’s now one of three artists ever to have their first three entries on the Billboard Hot 100 chart make the top 10 at the same time, the others being The Beatles and Ashanti. “What a great way to start my Year,” the “Bodak Yellow” singer wrote on Instagram. “Thank you Lord. Only you and i know how much i pray to you. These last few weeks been too much for me but my Lord always find a way to uplift me. Thank you to my fans, DJS, Team for the support…I love you.” It was also just announced that she’ll be making her Coachella debut at the 2018 fest!

Oh, and the two hit it out of the park with an In Living Color themed music video with Bruno and Cardi showing off fly-girl moves on a replica of the 90s sketch comedy’s iconic stage. Love it!

HollywoodLifers, what do you think of “Finesse?” Take a listen and tell us in the comments if you love it!