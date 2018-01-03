‘9-1-1’ Recap: Connie Britton & Angela Bassett Team Up To Save Lives In Riveting New Show

Ryan Murphy’s got another hit on his hands. ‘9-1-1’ follows a team of first responders who must work together to save lives all day, every day. Here’s our recap of the premiere episode!

What happens when you combine Connie Britton, Peter Krause, Angela Bassett, and Ryan Murphy? You’ve got a recipe for a terrific show. 9-1-1 focuses on a set of first responders as they deal with dangerous situations on a constant basis. But the drama isn’t over for these first responders when they’re off the clock. As with any Ryan Murphy show, the characters are so much more layered and complex than you ever thought possible.

Connie plays 42-year-old Abby Clark. She’s the first first responder. Abby is the one taking and fielding emergency calls at the 9-1-1 call center. For Abby, there’s always an element of curiosity when the call is over. She wants to know how the story ends. While she wishes she knew more about the people she tries to help, she’s well aware that not everyone is able to be saved. When Abby’s not taking 9-1-1 calls, she’s taking care of her mother, who is suffering from Alzheimer’s disease.

Peter plays Bobby Nash, a recovering alcoholic and the main firefighter in charge. He spent a decade in and out of rehab, and he’s still struggling with his sobriety. He confesses everything each week. Bobby’s confessions help him not internalize the complicated emotions that he feels. His job is not easy. He openly admits he struggles with the people he loses on the job. Everyone finds ways to cope, and Bobby believes he’s found his way. Bobby sees a lot of himself in Evan Buckley (Oliver Stark), a young firefighter. Evan lives his life recklessly, and Bobby knows all too well how that can lead one down a difficult path.

For Bobby and his team, there’s never a dull moment. They’re called to an apartment complex after someone flushes a newborn baby down the toilet. Angela plays Athena Grant, the police officer on the scene. Bobby and his team are able to get the baby out of the pipe, while Athena finds the mother. They rush the mother and child to the hospital, and Bobby finds himself feeling similar feelings as Abby. He doesn’t like not knowing what happens to the people he saves. He gets emotionally invested in these people, and that may prove disastrous.

When Athena isn’t on duty, she’s dealing with major problems at home. Her husband reveals to their kids that he’s gay. Athena is harboring so much anger towards her husband. She’s also humiliated. Athena’s husband doesn’t want all of the blame placed on him. He thinks she has to have known he was gay and wants her to acknowledge that they’ve both been using each other for years.

Another day means another insane call. This time, a young woman’s pet snake is choking her. The woman, played by Flesh & Bone breakout Sarah Hay, is slowly suffocating. Bobby and his team of firefighters try to figure out how to best save the girl when Evan takes the lead by chopping off the snake’s head. He then proceeds to flirt with the young woman and hooks up with her later. Classic playboy move. Bobby realizes that Evan has taken the fire truck out for his rendezvous and fires him. Bobby is tired of Evan disrespecting him, his job, and women. Evan pleads with him to reconsider, but Bobby is tired of Evan’s excuses.

A home invasion involving a 9-year-old girl brings Abby and Athena together. When they need help, one of Bobby’s firefighters (Aisha Hinds) sends Evan to the scene. He comes through and helps Athena get the bad guy. Evan tells Abby that she’s the real hero. She kept her cool and kept everyone alive. This remarkable situation gets Evan a second chance. Bobby sees so much potential in Evan and knows the kid can learn from his mistakes.

9-1-1 keeps you on the edge of your seat from start to finish and is anchored by one stellar cast. As always, Connie, Angela, and Peter are terrific, but 9-1-1 is going to be Oliver’s breakout role. The young actor holds his own with the trio with such ease. 9-1-1’s intense pace doesn’t let up throughout the entire episode, and hopefully the show can maintain the speed. Because when 9-1-1 gets going, it’s impossible to look away.

HollywoodLifers, what did you think of the 9-1-1 premiere? Let us know!