Ryan Gleason: 5 Things To Know About Alexa Ray Joel’s Hunky Fiance

Alexa Ray Joel is getting married, and we’re so excited for her! She’ll soon tie the knot with boyfriend Ryan Gleason, but before they do, let us introduce you to him…

Alexa Ray Joel had quite a weekend! The 32-year-old daughter of Christie Brinkley and Billy Joel became engaged just before the new year, as she took to social media on Jan. 1 and revealed her boyfriend, Ryan Gleason, proposed while they were on a tropical vacation. Alexa shared an Instagram picture of her and Ryan kissing, with the following caption: “He said to me: ‘Before I met you, my world was in black and white. You colored it in between the lines.’ It was the most beautiful thing anybody’s ever said to me. How could I possibly say no to that?!?!” In another post, she added, “FOR ONCE in my life I had absolutely no words and I couldn’t speak. I just kept staring at this ridiculously exquisite ring and he was just hysterically laughing at me!!!!” Ryan proposed with a giant, emerald cut diamond that sits atop a unique band. So he’s obviously romantic, but do you want to know a bit more about Ryan? Here’s what we discovered.

1. Ryan Gleason has Christie Brinkley’s blessing! Alexa’s mom gave their engagement her stamp of approval with a post on Instagram. Alongside a photo of the happy couple, Christie wrote, “Under the largest moon on the year , my little Moonbeam got engaged, and I am over the moon with joy for these two! ( my I phone is not working so I have not been able to post .. I am trying to write my comment now .. each word is a struggle to post) Ryan is the sweetest, kindest, hard working man who sincerely loves and adores my precious Alexa Ray so I love him too and while we have always thought of him as family soon he really will be ! What s beautiful way for our family to start the New Year…. Celebrating their L❤️VE !!!”

2. Ryan Gleason loves music. In an Instagram post, Alexa described her husband-to-be as a “quality music & movie aficionado.” His Instagram feed is also full of photos from various concerts he’s attended. Bands like LCD Soundsystem, Radiohead, and Soundgarden seem to be his favorites.

3. Ryan Gleason loves to travel. Along with photos of Alexa and concerts he has attended, Ryan’s Instagram feed is also full of pictures from his trips abroad. He recently visited Iceland to see the Northern Lights!

4. Ryan Gleason is a restaurant owner. Ryan is involved with two different New York City restaurants — he co-owns both Drexler’s and Boulton and Watt in the East Village, according to PEOPLE.

5. Ryan Gleason is a risk taker. In one Instagram pic, you can see him riding a rollercoaster at Coney Island. Very cool!

