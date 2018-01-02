Chris Zylka: 5 Things To Know About The Sexy Actor & Paris Hilton’s New Fiancé

If you’re a fan of ‘Leftovers’ or ‘Secret Circle’, you’ll totally recognize Paris Hilton’s fiancé, Chris Zylka! Learn more about the guy who gave her that insane diamond ring!

1. He’s starred in some of your favorite shows: Chris Zylka, 32, may be best known for his role on The CW’s short-lived (but so good) supernatural drama The Secret Circle (you know, aside from beingParis Hilton‘s fiancé). He starred opposite Phoebe Tonkin, and they had plenty of sexy scenes together. Too bad it was canceled after one season! He then played Tom Garvey on HBO’s The Leftovers in 2014. Chris’ character on the hit show, which ended in 2017, was the adopted son of main character Kevin Garvey (Justin Theroux). He’s also had guest spots on shows like Hannah Montana and 90210 (his first role).

2. He has a tattoo of Paris’ name: Chris inked his forearm with Paris’ name in the Disney font. The tattoo is huge! There’s a sweet reason behind the kind of odd tat, according to Paris. She captioned a photo of Chris’ arm, “Such a lucky girl! My love surprised me & got my name tattooed in #Disney font. And said cause I’m his most magical place on Earth & he finally found his fairytale princess. #BoyfriendGoals.”

3. He was engaged once before: Chris got engaged to model and designer Hanna Beth Merjos in April 2014. Unfortunately, they split up 10 months later. He had another high-profile relationship prior to that in 2011-2012, with Pretty Little Liars star Lucy Hale.

4. He likes playing the bad guy: While Chris has played tons of nice dudes on TV and in movies, he’s drawn to being the villain. “It’s just so much more fun to play bad than good,” he said on IMDb. “Plus it’s just good to get that out of your system so it doesn’t show up in your personal life.

5. He was once named one of the Sexiest Men Alive: BuddyTV honored Chris on their TV’s Sexiest Men Alive list in 2011. He ranked in the 70s out of 100, which we feel is a little low on the list. The #1 spot on the list that year went to Matt Bomer, who was on White Collar. Okay, that’s fair.

