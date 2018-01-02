‘The Challenge: Vendettas’ Recap: 2 Hot Hookups & 2 Brutal Eliminations In The Same Day

On ‘The Challenge: Vendettas,’ competitors are settling old scores with their enemies. Here’s what went down in the jam-packed premiere…including two HOT hookups!

The Challenge: Vendettas gives players the chance to get revenge on other competitors, and the stakes are higher than ever, with the challengers competing for their share of $500,000. Things kick off immediately once the cast arrives in Gibraltar. For the first time ever, the opening challenge takes place overnight — first, the players have to run through the city of Gibraltar, up and down stairs and through tunnels, and then, in the morning, they have to race to the top of a giant rock. Whoever wins gets $25,000, but the male and female who lose are immediately eliminated.

Joss, a new player from Ex on the Beach in the U.K., quickly shows he’s a force to be reckoned with, while Nicole Ramos finishes the first leg in last place. During the overnight portion, the contestants have to hold boxes for six hours straight, and if they drop them, they get a time penalty. So, what do they do to pass the time? Start checking each other out, of course! Cara Maria and Marie, quickly set their sights on Kyle from Geordie Shore, while Johnny Bananas, who’s single on The Challenge for the first time in five years, starts flirting with Big Brother’s Natalie. Oh, and Brad Fiorenza is back on the show, and he’s divorced from fellow Challenge vet, Tori. He catches Britni’s eye during the brutal overnight period.

After a grueling race, Joss wins the challenge and $25,000. Rogan struggles through the race, though, as a disc in his back comes back to haunt him. He ends in last place, even behind Nicole, and the two of them are sent home, while everyone else heads to their new home in Spain. The romantic tension builds between Bananas and Natalie in the house, while Britni and Brad hit it off and start hooking up on night one. Notorious playboy Cory is also linked to Alicia, from Are You The One, but, of course, nothing’s “official” yet.

Of course, there’s immediately going to be some politicking, and it starts with Marie, who quickly tries to turn Natalie off of being friends with Cara. Their drama is taken a step further when Marie hooks up with Kyle on night one — yikes.

