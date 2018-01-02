‘Sisterhood Of The Traveling Pants’ Has The Best Reunion Yet With America Ferrera’s Baby Bump

This is amazing! The ‘Sisterhood of the Traveling Pants’ cast reunited when they came together to adorably celebrate America Ferrera’s pregnancy. See the sweet pic!

Aw! The Sisterhood of the Traveling Pants cast came together again to pose for an incredible pic while celebrating America Ferrera‘s pregnancy. Cast mate Amber Tamblyn, 34, took to Twitter to post the sweet pic, which shows Amber, Alexis Bledel, 36, and Blake Lively, 30, sitting while smiling and resting one hand America’s baby bump. Didn’t think anything could beat kicking off the new year with the #TIMESUP initiative, but then…,” Amber captioned the tweet. America also shared the same photo on Instagram while expressing her gratitude. “Starting the New Year off with blessings from my Sisterhood. We’ve got work to do for the next generation. Let’s get to it. #TIMESUP,” she captioned the post. All four actresses were in Hollywood on Jan. 1 for the Time’s Up initiative, which calls for and supports a change in the entertainment industry regarding all the sexual misconduct allegations that surfaced in 2017. See more dazzling pics of America here!

America is the last of the four girls to become a mom. Amber has a 7-month old daughter, Alexis has a 2-year-old son, and Blake has two daughters-a 3-year-old and 1-year-old. The last time the cast got together was back in May 2017 when they supported Amber directorial debut, Paint it Black. The close group’s reunion definitely had us reminiscing about their beloved film!

Before she met up with her Sisterhood co-stars, America announced she was expecting her first child with husband Ryan Piers Williams, 36, on New Year’s Eve in a too cute for words Instagram photo. In the photo, she is posing with Ryan while wearing 2018 New Year’s Eve glasses and holding up a baby shirt that reads “Mas Besos (por favor).” How exciting! The Superstore star has been busy with her successful career over the last few years so it’s great to know she’ll soon be just as busy with her family life!

