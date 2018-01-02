Pregnant French Woman, 21, Dies After She’s Electrocuted By Cell Phone Dropped In Her Bath

This is so tragic! A pregnant woman from a small town near Grenoble, France, shockingly died, after being electrocuted in her bathtub.

A 21-year-old French woman was found unconscious by her husband, Dec. 31, in Saint-Martin-d’Hères, France. The pregnant woman was charging her phone in close proximity to her bathtub, ultimately causing her to be electrocuted, according to The Daily Mail. What makes this story even worse is that, the woman was only two weeks away from giving birth! How terrible! The expecting mother suffered cardiac arrest, and medics were unable to revive her or save the unborn child.

Her husband, who was out of the house during the time of the accident, had to break through the door before finding his wife. He grew suspicious after she didn’t answer his phone calls or knocks on the door. After finding his wife in such a terrible state, he was taken to the hospital and treated for shock. So sad! An investigation will be conducted, but officials are sure that, the French woman was electrocuted because of how close her phone was to the bath. They believe that this is the cause of the electrocution, but they aren’t certain. Our hearts are with their family and loved ones.

Unfortunately, this isn’t the only shocking death in 2018. As you may know, we reported earlier that, a 16-year-old New Jersey boy was taken in to police custody after shooting his parents Linda Kologi, 42, Steven Kologi, 44, his sister Brittany Kologi, 18, and a family friend Mary Schultz, 70. The boy’s motive remains unclear, but he will appear in court Jan. 2. Such a sad start to a new year!

