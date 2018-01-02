Offset Dodges DNA Papers But Alleged Baby Mama Celina Powell Insists ‘He Will Take’ Test

Celina Powell took to Twitter to confirm that she is ready for her lawyers to push her baby-to-be’s alleged father, Offset, to take a DNA test. See the tweet here!

Celina Powell, 22, isn’t holding back when it comes to making sure her alleged baby daddy Offset, 26, takes responsibility for her baby-to-be and she took to Twitter to point that out! After a follower tweeted to her asking if Offset would be taking a DNA test to prove he’s the father of her soon-to-be baby girl, Karma, Celina gave an honest and revealing answer. “No her father didn’t accept the dna papers but lawyers will do their job and he will take it…one day,” she responded. It sounds like there’s a baby battle to be had and it’s not going to be pretty! Celina has been very open about the struggles she’s been having since she came forward to claim Offset allegedly cheated on Cardi B, 25, and got her pregnant. Offset has denied the allegations but it’s not stopping Celina. From responding to news outlets to answering followers’ personal questions, she’s ready to let it all out there. See photos of Celina here!

Celina’s accusations caused a lot of drama in Cardi and Offset’s world since the couple were already engaged when they came up. Celina proved she’s not going to back down, though, when she called out Offset for sending her a cease and desist letter. Despite the issues, Cardi and Offset have been trying to make things work but after Cardi was seen without her engagement ring on New Year’s Eve, there’s speculation that their time is limited.

Only time will tell how Celina, Cardi, and Offset’s situation will conclude but we hope they figure out what’s best, especially for the baby’s sake! Here’s to hoping for better days soon!

Good afternoon to Karma👶🏽💕 & @xocelina187 💛! Has Karma father agreed to a DNA test yet or is he scared to accept the fact that he has a beautiful bbg otw💓👑! — #PIMPCE$$VIBE$👑👅✨ (@Pimpcesslocc) January 2, 2018

She says good morning and no her father didn’t accept the dna papers but lawyers will do their job and he will take it … one day . https://t.co/4TRtjXf6tR — Celina Powell (@xocelina187) January 2, 2018

