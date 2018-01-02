Is Nicki Minaj Pregnant? New Report Claims She’s Expecting With Nas

Is Barbie expecting a baby?! A new report claims that Nicki Minaj is pregnant and Nas is the father! Whoa!

Nicki Minaj isn’t a stranger to pregnancy rumors, but this new report by Media Takeout is claiming the “Anaconda” rapper is definitely expecting this time around! According to the site, “[Nicki] found out she was pregnant during Thanksgiving and supposedly she’s supposed to announce her bundle of joy around the Grammys.” They added that Nas, Nicki’s current beau, is the father, but pointed out that there may be trouble in paradise. While Nicki’s been quieter than usual on social media since breaking the internet with her Paper Magazine cover, she tweeted, “Have you ever noticed how confused people act when you start treating them EXACTLY how they’ve been treating you?” MTO’s report says this is a direct reference to Nas being stubborn and moody. Hmm! They also claim that Nas told his ex Kelis that he and Nicki were expecting, and “Kelis is jealous about not being Nas ONLY baby’s mother – so she’s messing with their custody arrangement.”

This report claiming Nicki is pregnant comes just a month and a half after she tweeted to her fans, “Y’all want the album or the baby? Cuz ch- y’all ain’t bout to get both.” Whoa. As previously noted, this isn’t the first time Nicki has been subject to pregnancy rumors. Last February, Nicki posted a photo of herself with a baby bump and sparked baby rumors, but it was only an edit by her fans that she reposted. Then, in July 2017, Nicki tweeted a baby emoji, which fans immediately took as an announcement. However, in 2015, when she was dating Meek Mill, Nicki shut down speculation concerning a pregnancy, writing, “No matter wut he, or anyone else says, Onika Tanya Maraj won’t b pushing anyone1 out her vajayjay, until she’s married. Now check that.” So, take that as you will, as it applies to her today!

HollywoodLife.com reached out to reps for Nicki & Nas and they have not responded.

