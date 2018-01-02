Mega Millions Live Results Drawing: Watch The $361 Million Jackpot Numbers

Someone could be starting out 2018 as a member of the one percent with the $361 million Mega Millions drawing on Jan. 2. We’ve got your live stream details to watch the numbers pop on Jan. 2 at 11pm EST.

This could be someone’s lucky year by starting it out with a $361 million overnight windfall on Jan. 2. That’s what the prize us up to after no one got all all six numbers right on Dec. 29, causing the jackpot to swell to such an incredible jackpot. Of course the chances of winning is almost low as the prize number is high, at 302.6 million to one, but it’s those moments of daydreaming of a better life that have so many people wanting to play. We haven’t seen a prize this big since the $393 jackpot in Aug. of 2017 so no wonder so many people want to get in the game now. Scroll down for the 11pmpm EST Mega Millions drawing live stream results.

The Friday drawing saw no one come up with the winning numbers of 4, 10, 18, 28, 62, and 7. Now the pot has swelled to $361 million for those who decide on annuity payments and $215 million for anyone that chooses the pot in one lump sum. Hey, that’s some serious life changing cash! While the chances of winning are next to nil, the hours before the jackpot allows ticket holders to dream of mansions, luxury vacations and giving their loved ones a brighter future is so worth it. We all have that happy place where money will never be an issue in life again.

In case you don’t get lucky in the Mega Millions drawing, there’s another chance to become worth over nine digits coming right on the heels of this jackpot. On Jan. 3 there will be a Powerball drawing that at this point is worth $440 million and expected to climb even higher by the time the numbers are picked. Oh man, over $800 million is up for grabs in just a 24 hour span. Good luck everyone!

