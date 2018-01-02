Mama June Reveals The Secret To Maintaining Her 300 Lb. Weight Loss & It’ll Totally Surprise You

Mama June’s managed to keep off 300 lbs. by following a few unusual regimens. Find out her weight loss secrets here!

After losing a stunning 300 lbs. and getting down to a size 4, Mama June, 38, is doing everything in her power to maintain her new body. The reality star used to weigh 460 lbs. and has shrunk to somewhere in the mid-100s. Incredible, right? As anyone who’s dieted knows, sometimes it’s harder to keep off the weight than lose it. That’s why June’s developed a few tricks to do just that.

June told PEOPLE magazine that she sleeps until 1:00pm every day in order to skip breakfast! That’s a little unconventional, to say the least. Forget the late wakeup; we’ve always heard that breakfast is the most important meal of the day! Hey, whatever works. Of course, June exercises and makes smart food choices, too.

“This sounds bad, but I’m more of a snacker,” she told PEOPLE. Her snack of choice is grapes and cheese, and something sweet occasionally if she’s feeling it. “If I’m craving something sweet, Little Debbie jelly cakes are my favorite cheat snack,” she said. Good for her! Deprivation sucks. Dinner consists of something healthy, like baked chicken or pork, and healthy grains and beans.

“I get on the scale religiously,” June said. “I fluctuate, but the most I’ve gained back is five pounds. My legs are still a little bit fat and I have a jiggle-o and some cottage cheese, but I feel like I got what I wanted. When I look in the mirror, I’m happy.”

As a source told HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY, “June is looking into making a workout video, she thinks her dramatic slim down could be great motivation for other women struggling with their weight.” We’d love to see that happen!

HollywoodLifers, are surprised by Mama June’s weight loss tips? Let us know!