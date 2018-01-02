Logan Paul Extremely ‘Regretful’ After Posting Video Of A Dead Body: ‘I Didn’t Do It For Views’

After being severely criticized for posting footage of a dead body on YouTube, Logan Paul issued an apology for his distasteful video. See it here.

Logan Paul is under fire for posting a video of a real-life dead body on his YouTube channel over New Year’s Eve weekend. The Internet star recently took a trip to Japan, where he visited Aokigahara, which is better known as “suicide forest” because of how many tragic suicides take place there. While in the forest, Logan and his crew stumbled upon a dead body, and shared the experience in a video on Logan’s page. It racked up millions of views before, finally, it was taken down on Jan. 1. Then, Logan took to Twitter to explain how sorry he was for posting the incredibly graphic footage.

“Let’s start with this – I’m sorry,” he wrote. “This is a first for me. I’ve never faced criticism like this before, because I’ve never made a mistake like this before. I’m surrounded by good people and believe I make good decisions, but I’m still a human being. I can be wrong. I didn’t do it for views. I get views. I did it because I thought I could make a positive ripple on the internet, not cause a monsoon of negativity. That’s never the intention. I intended to raise awareness for suicide and suicide prevention and while I thought “if this video saves just ONE life, it’ll be worth it,” I was misguided by shock and awe, as portrayed in the video. I still am. I do this s*** every day. I’ve made a 15 minutes TV show EVERY SINGLE DAY for the past 460+ days. One may understand that it’s easy to get caught up in the moment without fully weighing the possible ramifications.” Read his full message below.

