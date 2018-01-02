Lamar Odom Allegedly Caught Drinking On NYE: Falling Off The Wagon After Khloe’s Baby News?

Things aren’t looking for Lamar Odom. He was reportedly seen drinking beer and taking shots on New Year’s Eve. This comes 1 month after he collapsed in an LA club.

New year, same Lamar Odom? The former NBA star, 38 — who has had a tumultuous history of drug and alcohol use — was reportedly spotted partying in the Dominican Republic to ring in 2018. Lamar was allegedly seen slugging back beers and tequila shots at a local hotspot, Club 59, according to TMZ, which obtained photos of him. The green bottle pictured in the below snap, is reportedly called Presidente, a Spanish beer offered in breweries around the Dominican Republic. Lamar‚ who was previously married to Khloe Kardashian, 33, met up with a slew of women at the club, as reported by the site. And, Lamar reportedly smooched this brunette woman — photographed here — at midnight, one eyewitness claims.

Lamar’s alleged New Year’s Eve partying came after he collapsed inside Hollywood hotspot, Bootsy Bellows around 2 AM in early November 2017. In video footage, also obtained by TMZ, the former athlete had to be helped into a seat by security guards, after falling to the floor. Lamar was reportedly drinking heavily before his fall. However, his rep said his incident was due to dehydration after an intense workout earlier that same day, without the necessary fluids in his system. His rep added that it was hot inside the club.

Lamar has had a harsh history with drugs and alcohol use. As you may know, he was found unconscious inside a Nevada brothel back in October 2015, while he was still married to Khloe Kardashian. He was rushed to the hospital, where he was near death, and spent four days in a coma. Lamar later completed a 30-day drug rehab program.

In the midst of his near-death experience, Lamar and Khloe were in the midst of their divorce. However, Khloe put things on hold to be his primary caretaker. Upon his recovery, their divorce was finalized in December 2016. Khloe is now expecting her first child with her boyfriend, NBA star, Tristan Thompson, 26. And, he hear Lamar didn’t take the news well.

Since his fatal incident, Lamar has repeatedly vowed to change his life around. In July 2017, Lamar admitted that although he “shook hands with death,” in a personal piece with The Players’ Tribune, he said it isn’t time for him to die. However, he’s been sporadically spotted out partying this year, which has some fans concerned he could be headed down a bad path again.

