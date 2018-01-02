Pucker up! Kourtney Kardashian & her beau Younes Bendjima are no strangers to public PDA — they can’t get enough of each other! See their hottest PDA moments!

Kourtney Kardashian, 38, and Younes Bendjima, 24, can’t keep their hands off each other! While Kourt was shy at first to show off their romance, she’s no longer holding back. The pair, who have been together since December 2016, have taken their relationship to new heights in the last few months with a handful of super hot PDA moments over the course of their travels to Paris, Disney and, most recently, Aspen. The couple were spotted packing on the PDA first at Younes’ 24th birthday party back in Mary 2017, where an insider told HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY, “Kourtney was absolutely beaming when she walked in holding hands with her boyfriend!” Aw! Later that month, Kourtney and Younes took their romance overseas to Cannes, where they didn’t hold back their adoration for each other. Younes was photographed squeezing Kourtney into a hug at Hôtel du Cap-Eden-Roc, while Kourt’s ex, Scott Disick, was also in the French Riviera with his fair share of ladies! Click here to see Kourtney & Younes’s hottest PDA moments!

After laying low for a month after their hot and heavy Cannes trip, Kourtney and Younes were at it again, holding hands and beaming in St. Tropez in July. Then, in August, the former boxer surprised his girlfriend with a trip to Egypt, where they explored the Great Pyramid of Giza, relaxed on the beach and rode camels. The two continued their travels in September, where they were spotted making out in the midst of a soccer match in Paris! While Kourt seemed super into the intimate moment, Younes was caught kissing with his eyes open, a little distracted by his favorite team’s game! During the same trip, the couple was seen at Disneyland Paris in a loving embrace, and posing in front of the Disney castle.

Flash-forward to Kourtney and Younes’s recent hot PDA moments — they are not holding back their love! Over Christmas weekend, the two couldn’t keep their hands off each other while ice skating in Thousand Oaks, CA, and then, were passionately making out and hugging at Kris Jenner‘s annual Christmas Eve bash! Kourtney shared a few snaps of the two kissing and staring lovingly into each other’s eyes in the notorious Kardashian photo booth! No doubt, these two are more in love than ever! Most recently, Kourtney and Younes took a New Years trip to Aspen with Kourt’s kids, Mason, 8, Penelope, 5, and Reign, 3, making this one of the biggest steps in their relationship so far! Younes was seen taking Penelope to get ice cream and they looked super happy. We have a feeling they have a big year ahead of them!

HollywoodLifers, do you like Kourtney and Younes together? Let us know!