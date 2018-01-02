Kendall Jenner Proves She’s Definitely Not Pregnant By Revealing Abs In Tiny Crop Top

Abs, abs and more abs! Kendall Jenner shuts down internet trolls with one photo of her toned tummy, after rumors swirl that she may be pregnant! See it here!

Nothing to see here, except a six pack! — Kendall Jenner, 22, showed off her toned mid section [as seen below], and slight under-boob, after internet critics claimed she may be pregnant. The rumors started when the model took to Instagram on December 30, where she posted a selfie in a white and black, polkadot dress. Fans voiced their opinions in the comments section, per usual, but this time, they claimed she appeared to have a slight baby bump! However, Kendall cleverly shot down the baby speculation with this photo from her New Year’s celebrations with Bella Hadid, 21, and friends. In the sultry snap, Kendall posed next to a vintage car with a huge smile on her face… most likely laughing at those who body-shamed her. Check it out, below!

Kendall also took to Twitter, where she explained the viral photo. In a sarcastic tweet with a link to the baby speculation, Kendall said, “i just like bagels ok!!!”. And, a source close to the model even told HollywoodLife.com how bizarre Kendall thought the hype around her photo was. “Kendall thinks the pregnancy speculation is ludicrous, and hilarious,” the insider said after the photo caused chaos. “She has absolutely zero intention of getting pregnant anytime soon, as she’s super into her career right now. Kendall’s new year resolution is to up her modeling game even further, and to become one of the most successful and sought after supermodels in the world.”

So, now that we all know Kendall is not expecting her first child, do you know how she celebrated the holidays this year? It’s been a busy holiday season for Kendall, who celebrated Christmas with her family at her mom Kris Jenner’s annual Christmas Eve party. Kendall — who was named Forbes’s highest-paid model for 2017 — had some pretty epic presents under the tree this year, as well. Her mother bought her a Moke electric car that retails for a whopping reported $16,000.

Kendall later posted a video where she rang in the New Year with a group of friends, including Bella Hadid, and a ton of confetti. However, her rumored boyfriend, Clippers power forward, Blake Griffin, 28, was noticeably absent from the big bash. Nonetheless, he may have arrived late, since the Clippers played the Hornets on New Year’s Eve; LA took the win 106-98, with Blake scoring 25 points in his return after sitting out with a knee injury in prior weeks. Kendall and Blake were first romantically linked in the beginning of August 2017, when they were spotted together at Avenue Nightclub in LA.

HollywoodLifers, do you think the rumors about Kendall are bizarre?