Taylor Swift Fans Fear Karlie Kloss Is Dissing Her Again In Shady Instagram — See Pic

Is Karlie Kloss’s name in red, underlined on Taylor Swift’s revenge list?! Well, she may be now after Swifties freaked after she possibly dissed her former BFF Taylor in a new Insta post!

Well, Karlie Kloss definitely wasn’t cleaning up bottles with Taylor Swift on New Years Day… instead, the model was posting a video from her LOVE Advent Calendar shoot, which featured a black and white film of Karlie showing off her basketball skills. Karlie, 24, titled the sexy snap “Swish swish Love Advent ’17 thank you,” which spurred a dramatic response from Taylor Swift fans, because of the reference to Katy Perry‘s recent diss track “Swish, Swish.” Now, it’s unclear if Karlie purposefully used the lyrics to Katy’s collab with Nicki Minaj, that was specifically aimed at Taylor, but Tay’s loyal army is not having it. “This is just sad why couldn’t she have used a different caption?” One user commented on the video with several sad emojis, while another wrote, “This is the worst thing you could do to a friend.”

It is important to point out, as many of Karlie’s defenders did, that “swish swish” is a clever reference to basketball and makes for a cute caption, and is not necessarily referencing Katy Perry’s song. However, this isn’t the first time recently that Karlie and Taylor’s friendship has been questioned. Over July 4th weekend, when Taylor typically has her squad over to her Newport, RI home, Karlie was with Kendall Jenner, the sister of Taylor’s arch-nemesis Kim Kardashian, and fans were furious, feeling like this was a direct hit at Tay. Another clue into their crumbling relationship was that Karlie’s name was clearly absent from Taylor’s Junior Jewels T-shirt, which included Gigi [Hadid], Ed [Sheeran], Blake [Lively] & other close friends, in her “Look What You Made Me Do” video. Still, Karlie did make an effort to wish Taylor a happy birthday on Dec. 13, 2017, by posting a photo to Instagram and Twitter, but this caption could definitely be intentional shade at her former bestie. So sad!

