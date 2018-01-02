Justin Bieber & Selena Gomez Romantically Watched Fireworks Together On NYE: It Was A ‘Special Evening’

Talk about kicking off 2018 right! Justin Bieber and Selena Gomez met up for a very romantic New Year’s Eve in Mexico, and we have ALL the details.

Justin Bieber, 23, and Selena Gomez, 25, just spent their first New Year’s Eve together since reuniting, reports E! Online. “Justin flew in to Cabo on a private jet from Cancun where he spent a few days with his family,” a Jelena insider shared with the outlet. “He arrived on Saturday evening and checked into an oceanfront villa 10 minutes away from Selena’s villa where she was staying.” While Selena was in Cabo with a group of friends, Justin was able to stop by on Sunday, December 31, just in time to ring in the New Year with his girl. “He and Selena spent time together again. They were very low-key and dressed casually,” the source added.

In fact, Justin and Selena had a very romantic New Year’s Eve as the insider revealed that they watched “fireworks over the ocean” together. How sweet! Now, the pair are ready to spend 2018 making up for lost time. “Justin had a great New Year’s Eve with Selena. He is looking forward to 2018 with her,” a second source added. As HollywoodLife previously reported, Justin and Selena were first spotted spending time together again in October 2017 after the “Come & Get It” singer split from her longtime boyfriend, The Weeknd. The pair have been inseparable ever since, and we’re expecting to see a LOT more of them in 2018. Maybe we’ll finally get the red carpet debut of this rekindled romance we’ve been waiting for? Fingers crossed!

Tell us, HollywoodLifers — What do YOU think about Jelena spending their New Year’s Eve together in Mexico? Do YOU think they’ll make it through 2018 as a couple? Comment below, let us know!