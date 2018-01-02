JLo & A-Rod Risk Awkward New Year’s Run-In With Her Ex Drake In LA — See Pics

That was a close one! Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez celebrated New Year’s Day at the same restaurant as Drake. See the pics of their near run-in.

What a way to start off the year, right? Jennifer Lopez went out to dinner with boyfriend Alex Rodriguez at trendy celebrity hotspot Nobu on New Year’s Day, January 1. And it seems that her ex-boyfriend, Drake, had a craving for sushi, too. Shortly after JLo rolled up in a fur coat with A-Rod on her arm, Drake was spotted going into the restaurant, too. See the photo of Drake at Nobu HERE.

Luckily, they didn’t bump into each other outside the restaurant, but no word on if they had a totally awkward dinner. God help the waiter who sits them next to each other! Though Drake and JLo had a short-lived and super casual relationship, it would still hurt to see her with another guy. Especially when she looks so good! Only someone like JLo would wear a getup like that to dinner.

The three were far from the other celebrities who hit up Nobu that night. Kendall Jenner and boyfriend Blake Griffin also grabbed sushi for their New Year’s Day dinner. Did the couple interact with JLo and A-Rod? After all, Kendall’s big sis Kim Kardashian is best friends with the singer/actress. Kim was just spotted at JLo and A-Rod’s place in New York City for a star-studded taco night with 100 of Jennifer’s closest pals. It was so much fun that they’ve decided to officially make it a tradition! Kendall didn’t make it out for the party, but hopefully she’ll be at the next one!

