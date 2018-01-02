Hailey Baldwin Kicks Off 2018 With Pink Hair & A Bikini — See Her Poolside Pics

New year, new hair! Hailey Baldwin showed off her pink hair makeover and matching pink bikini on vacation in Miami. See the new pics below!

Happy New Year, Hailey Baldwin! The star rang in the new year in Miami, partying with pals like Justine Skye at a Travis Scott concert. (Travis’ GF Kylie Jenner was no where to be found.) On January 1, Hailey celebrated by lounging pool side with her new pink hair makeover and matching pink bikini! She looked gorgeous while makeup free and her hair pulled back into a low bun. We wish her the best in 2018! She looked casual and cool heading to the pool wearing her pink bikini top, and high-waisted, white track pants. She carried neon green sneakers and a black purse. She was smiling and seemed to be having a great time on the first day of the new year!

Hailey also posted a photo of her hair makeover on Instagram on January 1, with just a watermelon emoji as a caption! We love this new hair look on her. She’s rocked pink hair before — she previously had pink strands back in November 2016. We love that she is starting the new year fresh with a new hair look! About that bikini body, Hailey told Byrdie, “I do eat really healthy. A lot of vegetables and fish, not much meat, minimal dairy. I just feel better when I eat that way.” She also does Pilates, barre, and yoga classes to stay toned.

🍉 A post shared by Hailey Baldwin (@haileybaldwin) on Jan 1, 2018 at 1:31pm PST

HollywoodLifers, do you love Hailey Baldwin’s pink hair and bikini?