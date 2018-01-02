Chip & Joanna Gaines: ‘Fixer Upper’ Couple Expecting Baby Number 5

Now that Chip and Joanna Gaines have called it quits on ‘Fixer Upper,’ they’ve been working on a big new project — baby number five! We’ve got the exciting pregnancy details.

Family has always been so important to Chip, 43, and Joanna Gaines, 39, but their wildly successful HGTV show Fixer Upper didn’t allow them nearly as much time as they wanted to spend with their four kids. Now that they’ve decided that the upcoming season five is their last, they’re making their brood a priority with baby number five on the way! The couple made the big pregnancy announcement on Jan. 2 with an Instagram pic of Joanna’s very noticeable baby bump inside a grey sweatshirt with Chip looking down at his own big gut as she placed a hand on it. “Gaines party of 7… (If you’re still confused.. WE ARE PREGNANT),” caption read.

The couple already has two sons and two daughters Drake, 12, Ella, 10, Duke, 9, and Emmie Kay, 7. They started Fixer Upper centering around their home renovation and design company in Waco, TX back in 2013 and it became one of HGTV’s biggest hits. As a result, their business grew to include the massive home improvement empire Magnolia businesses, which include a retail store, wallpaper and furniture lines, a product line for Target, a real estate company, a magazine, and an upcoming restaurant. Unfortunately all of that took time away from their young family. See pics of Chip and Joanna, here.

The couple told PEOPLE back in Oct. of 2017 why they were quitting at the top of their game once season five of Fixer Upper came to an end. After spending 11 months out of the year filming, the kids couldn’t wait for the show to stop. “They would ask, ‘Mom and Dad, do you guys have to film again today? When is this going to be over?” Chip revealed, with Joanna adding, “The kids were so young when we started. Fast-forward to today and our oldest is almost a teenager — they’re all growing up so quickly.” Now they’re going to have a teen and a brand new infant in their household!

