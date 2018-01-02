Donald Trump Trolled After He Brags That His Nuclear Button Is Bigger Than Kim Jong Un’s

Donald Trump called out Kim Jong Un’s nuclear threats on Twitter by making some of his own and trolls responded by posting amusing memes. See the epic tweets!

He’s literally trying to push his buttons! President Donald Trump, 71, took to twitter on Jan. 2 to tweet out about North Korean leader Kim Jong Un‘s nuclear threats and decided to make some of his own. “North Korean Leader Kim Jong Un just stated that the ‘Nuclear Button is on his desk at all times.’ Will someone from his depleted and food starved regime please inform him that I too have a Nuclear Button, but it is a much bigger & more powerful one than his, and my Button works!,” he tweeted. Soon after the tweet went public, enthusiastic trolls responded by taking Trump’s words and twisting them into funny memes. From photos of toy buttons to scenes from the movie Shrek, followers made light of the potentially dangerous situation. See some of Trump’s biggest social media feuds with celebrities here.

“I hear you can judge the size of a man’s ‘nuclear button’ by the size of his hands…,” one follower tweeted hinting that the Donald’s hands are not very big. Another posted a funny clip of a fast typing cat indicating that Trump’s tweets are often typed out with a lot of anger-filled reactions rather than much serious thought. There was even one knee-slapping response referencing the Guardians of the Galaxy character, Groot!

Trump’s tweet is not as shocking as some may think since he is known for using the internet to speak his mind in more ways than one. This most recent post has caused not only hilarious memes, but a serious backlash from celebrities and citizens alike. Many have expressed fear that his bold words are only going to cause more harm and provoke the North Korean leader. Only time will tell when it comes to Trump and his wild comments.

Little does Donald know the special extra big nuclear button they installed for him is one of these pic.twitter.com/8hUbgjwNso — Rilly Bae Cyrus (@Ryan_Mourton) January 3, 2018

I hear you can judge the size of a man's "nuclear button" by the size of his hands… #ManyPeopleAreSaying pic.twitter.com/YYxwvVPCV6 — Caroline O. (@RVAwonk) January 3, 2018

❄️❄️❄️ @realDonaldTrump is the biggest snowflake out there!!! Hahahaha he honestly gets triggered by EVERYTHING pic.twitter.com/MruwYai5Z7 — Allah Salah (@redjamtart) January 3, 2018

