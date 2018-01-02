Does Tamar Braxton Have A Side Piece Of Her Own? — Woman Claims Ex-BF Had An Affair With The Singer

Tamar Braxton and Vincent Herbert’s marriage woes may be more complicated than it seems. An anonymous woman claims Tamar allegedly cheated, too!

This is insane! An anonymous woman contacted Fameolous and said she had tea to spill about Tamar Braxton. The woman claimed on Instagram that Tamar allegedly had an affair with her ex-boyfriend, a man named Rikk, while she was married to Vincent Herbert, and Rikk was allegedly dating one of her famous friends. The woman does not identify the supposed friend. There’s no proof to that rumor other than an Instagram account the site provides that could allegedly be Tamar’s secret throwaway account to post photos of Rikk, and messages and comments allegedly shared between them. HollywoodLife.com has reached out to Tamar’s rep for comment.

The anonymous woman claims that after getting into a fight, her ex-boyfriend reportedly bragged to her about his alleged affair with Tamar, and that the singer allegedly told him that she was divorcing Vince. Vince is in the news right now, too, due to rumors that he cheated on Tamar, and allegedly got another woman pregnant. He has denied this publicly. This situation is so complicated. The woman provided photos to the site that allegedly show Tamar and Rikk together, as well as screenshots of comments the two allegedly left on each other’s photos. You can see them on Famelous HERE.

The woman claims that one photo, that allegedly shows Tamar and Rikk together, was allegedly sent to her by her ex-boyfriend. Another reveals that they were apparently at a club together in Chicago, but that’s not proof of anything. The site, and the woman, claim that an Instagram account called @thedoggiepics is Tamar’s secret account that she allegedly uses to post photos of Rikk.

It’s bizarre, considering the account says “The Cutest Dogs IN The World, Tag us in pictures of your dogs, and we will feature them here!” — and there are no photos of dogs. Nearly every photo has something to do with Rikk, either in the caption, or a photo of him. Some examples include a pic of him sitting a table captioned, “Zaddy”. Another shows what appears to be a hotel room, and includes a lengthy caption about their alleged “first date.” Huh?

“That 1st date.. ☺️ I’ll NEVER forget!! It’s was the start of an AMAZING journey to our new life that we both have been yearning for. We both didn’t expect to fall in Love and have this amazing connection that would change our lives forever!! I love u baby. I’m so grateful for you…I Appreciate you & I can’t wait to spend the rest of our lives together and make beautiful babies my love❤️ thank you for ALL the love & protection you show me EVERYDAY and the BEST part is you are all MINE!! @smartmoneyrikk 😘😘😘”

If this is allegedly Tamar’s secret account, she’s doing a really poor job of keeping things hush hush. This smells suspicious to us. Is someone trying to set Tamar up? The woman claimed in a message to Famelous that Tamar and Rikk allegedly first hooked up “years ago,” while she was married to Vince, and he was allegedly dating one of Tamar’s famous friends (name kept anonymous).

